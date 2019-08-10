Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Stake; As Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) Valuation Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.93 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 45,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 29,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 483,547 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

