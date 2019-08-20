Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Position Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Valuation Declined While Polar Securities Has Increased Holding by $5.46 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 45,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 29,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 139,426 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 7.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 86,938 shares to 34,346 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,080 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 108,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 37 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 428,362 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 11,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 77,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.23% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 28 are owned by Enterprise Services Corporation. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 45,139 shares or 0.46% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 12,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0.17% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 904,778 shares. Penn holds 1.4% or 285,949 shares in its portfolio. 2,066 were reported by Amer Gru.