Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Comparison side by side

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.49 N/A 4.53 10.92 Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.64 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp. Heritage Commerce Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Western Alliance Bancorporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Heritage Commerce Corp’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential is 35.41% at a $59 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.