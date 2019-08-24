Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Comparing side by side

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.35 N/A 4.53 10.92 Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.54 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp. Heritage Commerce Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Heritage Commerce Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 40.01% upside potential and an average price target of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp are owned by institutional investors. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation was more bullish than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.