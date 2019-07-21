Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 44 4.78 N/A 4.33 10.31 First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.51 N/A 0.95 17.08

Table 1 demonstrates Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Financial Northwest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Western Alliance Bancorporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Financial Northwest Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2% First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. First Financial Northwest Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential is 28.26% at a $59 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares and 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17% First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Northwest Inc.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Financial Northwest Inc.