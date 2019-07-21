Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|44
|4.78
|N/A
|4.33
|10.31
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|16
|3.51
|N/A
|0.95
|17.08
Table 1 demonstrates Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Financial Northwest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Western Alliance Bancorporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Financial Northwest Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|2%
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.57 beta indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. First Financial Northwest Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Western Alliance Bancorporation and First Financial Northwest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential is 28.26% at a $59 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.9% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares and 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Alliance Bancorporation
|-4.98%
|1.38%
|-1.91%
|-7.93%
|-27.35%
|13.17%
|First Financial Northwest Inc.
|-1.33%
|-1.33%
|1.81%
|3.04%
|-7.71%
|5.24%
For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Northwest Inc.
Summary
Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Financial Northwest Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.