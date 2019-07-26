Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Comparing side by side

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 5.00 N/A 4.33 10.31 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.76 N/A 1.54 13.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Alliance Bancorporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.57 beta indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s upside potential is 21.62% at a $59 average target price. Central Valley Community Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 4.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Western Alliance Bancorporation is looking more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 47.9%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17% Central Valley Community Bancorp -0.65% 0% 0.45% 0% -3.34% 5.94%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation was more bullish than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp.