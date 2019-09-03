Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.30 Million Its Position; Disney (Walt) (DIS) Holder Check Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $498,279 as Market Value Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 104,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 360,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 465,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 82,937 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 32,932 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.20 million shares stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Management Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 165,363 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 156,500 shares stake. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Advsr Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership has 331,600 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 3,756 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.36 million for 8.72 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Has Work To Do To Hit Its International ‘On Time, In Full’ Targets – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 60,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 86,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 58,991 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 149,955 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 96,569 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 31,613 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 264,933 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cincinnati reported 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 110,087 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest Counsel Inc reported 33,261 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Llc reported 177,430 shares. 114,350 were reported by Utd Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, 3G Capital Ptnrs LP has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,420 shares.