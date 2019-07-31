Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Declined While Davis Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake; First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $4.02 Million; Share Value Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 6.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 420,387 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,369 shares to 35,806 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 45,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.06% or 20,677 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 567 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bailard has 21,151 shares. Jasper Ridge LP accumulated 0.01% or 4,400 shares. 253,759 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,905 shares. Schulhoff invested 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk, Japan-based fund reported 974,978 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 15,677 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.51% or 17,500 shares. Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 403,569 shares. Credit Cap Invs Ltd has invested 2.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset One Co Limited reported 649,564 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 33,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 32,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 38,933 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 62,316 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 14,458 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 144,419 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd reported 1.77% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 6,912 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 37,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.04M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,867 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 32,932 shares. 2.16M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. 1.07 million were reported by Geode Mngmt Ltd Com.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.