Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shorts Decreased By 4.52%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had a decrease of 4.52% in short interest. WRI’s SI was 1.72M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.52% from 1.81M shares previously. With 895,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s short sellers to cover WRI’s short positions. The SI to Weingarten Realty Investors’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 489,513 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:WAL) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Western Alliance Bancorp’s current price of $44.15 translates into 0.57% yield. Western Alliance Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 531,493 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Western Alliance Bancorporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc owns 47,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 26,575 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 13,670 are held by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Boston Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 51,987 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 572 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Jcsd Cap Llc invested in 1.77% or 58,400 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 3,900 were reported by Metropolitan Life Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. $113,125 worth of stock was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

