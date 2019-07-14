Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Declined While Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.11 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Cut Its Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 785,597 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, May 17. Shares for $109,233 were sold by Theisen Randall S on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.19M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.