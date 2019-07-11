Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Declined While Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted by $585,849 Its Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $4.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 8455.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 662,856 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 14.04 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 701,345 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,500 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 230,831 shares. American Int Group, a New York-based fund reported 2,066 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10,663 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alphamark Advsr Lc owns 1.1% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 63,085 shares. 77,246 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 11,582 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 32,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 12,971 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 3,900 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 56,802 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,895 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Theisen Randall S sold $109,233. BOYD WILLIAM S had bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 8,760 shares to 12,337 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 57,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,025 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares to 6,841 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 627,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,089 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

