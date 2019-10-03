Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake Upped by Jcsd Capital Llc; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Value Declined, Glazer Capital Decreased Its Stake by $7.36 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 570,563 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.07. About 333,159 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 32,900 shares to 336,080 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 131,609 shares to 495,892 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 50,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

