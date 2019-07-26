Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake Increased by Highland Capital Management Lp; Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stock Declined While Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.64 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 346,461 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 230,662 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Economic Instabilities is Causing Gold Prices to Soar – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal – Junior Mining Network” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on a New Date: March 7, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,900 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. 2,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.