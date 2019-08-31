Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake Held by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc; As Navient (NAVI) Share Value Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised Holding by $645,700

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 104.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 58,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 114,766 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 56,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 962,084 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 29/03/2018 – CFTC: Comment for Orders and Other Announcements 83 FR 11507 – From: Stephen J. O’Connell Organization(s): Navient; 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27M, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.21 million shares traded or 58.86% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares to 187,935 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 55,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 104 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 11,688 are owned by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,905 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 921,950 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 18,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.19% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.02% or 74,569 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 32,100 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 603 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.06% or 303,300 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co owns 4,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6,400 shares to 1,767 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,129 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).