Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake Boosted by Snyder Capital Management L P; Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Position in American National Insurance Co (ANAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 26,126 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 18,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 281,517 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 262,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.11 million shares traded or 43.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Results Reward Western Alliance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,070 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 33,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 560,813 shares stake. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 329,178 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 32,604 shares. 9,199 were reported by Renaissance Group Lc. Stevens Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pitcairn Communication invested in 15,698 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 36,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin owns 1.26M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,000 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 1.04M shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,955 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) by 41,859 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $51.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR) by 21,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,904 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 13,049 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 6,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 17,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,276 shares. Donald Smith invested 0.6% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 17,441 shares. D E Shaw Co stated it has 28,518 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Announces First Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 59,255 shares to 86,586 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW) by 66,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,475 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).