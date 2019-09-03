Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.23M shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 18,945 shares. American Economic Planning Inc Adv owns 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,785 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,830 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,242 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc accumulated 10,655 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 9,158 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 59,814 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,147 shares. Brinker accumulated 21,555 shares. Schulhoff & stated it has 267,554 shares. Lifeplan Grp reported 17,888 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc reported 480,707 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 4.51 million shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.