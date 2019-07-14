Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Boosted Position

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 798,333 shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 590,115 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Lc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli & Communications Advisers Incorporated holds 5.82% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 247,781 shares. Fairfield Bush & Comm holds 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,000 shares. Cap Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 770 shares. Natl Pension owns 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 207,447 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 56,234 shares. 50 are held by Tompkins Financial. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 200,455 shares. Alpine Assoc Management reported 4.46% stake. Barbara Oil invested in 1.19% or 11,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.88 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 39,500 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 363,765 shares.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.19M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. The insider Theisen Randall S sold $109,233. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 627,204 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Tygh Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.27% or 175,572 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 145,003 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.84 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 268,903 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 0.55% or 25,133 shares. Epoch Prtnrs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 262,697 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 42,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Shell Asset Management Company holds 12,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 17,409 are held by Regions Corporation. Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% or 140,435 shares in its portfolio.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.