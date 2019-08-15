Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Bank Of The West Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $525,992

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.18 million shares traded or 62.16% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,975 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 35,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 9.99 million shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated stated it has 47,167 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Millennium Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 354,709 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,985 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Utah-based Alta Capital Mgmt has invested 0.77% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp reported 156,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 73,411 shares. 701,345 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Westfield Mgmt LP has invested 0.28% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Lazard Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 75,055 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 3,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 20,945 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 165,363 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 2.16M shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Dividend Commencing in Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It) – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 8.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 79,671 shares. Blackrock reported 82.00M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments holds 0.14% or 53,712 shares. Blue Edge Lc reported 21,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). South State holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,705 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,288 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 43,715 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Vermont-based fund reported 8,538 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,561 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allstate holds 92,135 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Starbucks Now, the Coffee Chain Tests a Model for the App Era – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.