Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Cut Its Position; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $401,487

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,814 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 100,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 8.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 592,615 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox owns 1.09 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp owns 143,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allstate reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 30,901 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Mngmt Limited invested in 14,020 shares. Amer Bancorp stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 204,628 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Company has 2,533 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV) by 19,771 shares to 120,680 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,189 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.40M for 8.87 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,784 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Manhattan accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership accumulated 35,675 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited has invested 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 262,697 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 18,486 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 5,116 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 13,583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). New York-based Basswood Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.46% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 2.04 million shares.