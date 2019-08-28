Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Boosted Its Position by $981,704 as Market Valuation Rose; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Its Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 312,670 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 5.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 24,344 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 729,731 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,537 shares. National Pension has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Peoples Financial Svcs has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2.00M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Company has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 6,590 shares. Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corp reported 416,124 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 6,694 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sabal has 4,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 74 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares to 122,866 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 45,927 are owned by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,182 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 299 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 40,887 shares. 15,184 were reported by Bokf Na. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 5,869 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd stated it has 62,316 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce LP reported 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 88,730 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).