Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Stake; Goldman Sachs Groupinc (GS) Stock Price Rose While Essex Financial Services Decreased by $370,540 Its Stake

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (GS) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 5,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $200.29. About 761,779 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Are Investors Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth With Goldman Earnings? (Video); 12/03/2018 – Financials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition — Financials Roundup; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 642,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38M, up from 595,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 450,924 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

