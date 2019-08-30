Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $41.00 Million; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,922 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 38,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 30,715 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 406,236 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A bought 500 shares worth $52,585.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.