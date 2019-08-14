Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Value Rose While Peavine Capital Management Lowered by $5.11 Million Its Holding; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Holding

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 230,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 2.22 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 531,493 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38 million for 9.20 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 256 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1.16 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 0.07% or 65,000 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Com reported 51,987 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has 7,357 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 1.07 million shares. 4,836 are owned by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com. 105,660 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.12% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Interest Grp invested in 2,066 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares to 232,901 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).