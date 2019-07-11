Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position by $5.12 Million; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $934,945

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 124,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 206,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 603,874 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 6.66M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amer Insur Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 13,500 shares. 44,302 are owned by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 876,548 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 179,129 shares stake. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 67.26 million shares. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Profund Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 47,154 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.50 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,942 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability owns 553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 3.6% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, May 17.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 45,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,868 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,905 shares. 591 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 642,693 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 1.17M shares stake. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 838 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 5.66% or 786,382 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 4,489 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.07% stake. 6,593 are owned by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 68,113 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 649,812 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).