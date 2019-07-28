Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; Roof Eidam & Maycock Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 714,574 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs reported 2.16M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 42,141 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 17,409 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 32,932 shares. 40,105 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pinnacle Partners reported 20 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 846 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Enterprise Fincl Services Corp holds 28 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. Theisen Randall S sold $109,233 worth of stock.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 1.19% or 975,975 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.40M shares. 5,318 were reported by Copeland Capital Management Ltd Co. Old Bancorporation In reported 241,923 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet Fincl Bank Trust invested in 11,200 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.63% or 17.28M shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 531,850 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,047 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First American Savings Bank stated it has 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Park National Oh reported 197,904 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 82,604 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 153,867 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 58,422 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,577 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.