Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $5.11 Million; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Sessa Capital Im LP Has Trimmed Stake

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.92 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp reported 27,786 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 108,750 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.79 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Us National Bank De reported 38,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa owns 145,003 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 45,139 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,458 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 154,144 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 183,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH had sold 2,000 shares worth $92,000. Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

