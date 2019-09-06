Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $12.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 734,124 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 62,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 111,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, up from 49,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 580,647 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.35 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,100 shares to 173,664 shares, valued at $41.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 48,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).