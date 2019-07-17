Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Raised by Telemark Asset Management Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 562 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company's stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 144,922 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Western Alliance Bancorp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves NOW: Opportunities In Air Cargo, Competition In E-Commerce – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bentonville Vs. Bezos: Walmart Fires Return Salvo In Delivery War With Amazon – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.