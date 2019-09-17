Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $5.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shares Declined While Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Position by $8.18 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 143,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 796,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.49 million, up from 652,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 4.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 120,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 906,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.55 million, up from 786,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 370,372 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stieven Cap LP owns 376,000 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 18,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Capital Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,657 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 19,900 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.56% or 281,517 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 185,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications, New York-based fund reported 125,363 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 632,608 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts invested in 0% or 9,370 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 69,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 981 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 70,400 were reported by Jcsd Limited Liability. Alps holds 0% or 8,642 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,665 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 355,435 shares stake.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 86,126 shares to 344,225 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 191,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,142 were accumulated by Northrock Prtn Lc. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.77% stake. Court Place Advisors Ltd owns 43,884 shares. 13,574 are owned by Kings Point Cap. Oak Ridge Lc has 9,795 shares. 605,305 were reported by Scotia Cap. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 85,995 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc holds 498 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.79% or 237,639 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Services has invested 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 3.79M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moneta Gp Invest Limited Com invested in 3,851 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 0.88% or 55,409 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sigma Inv Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,888 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6,250 shares to 18,125 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).