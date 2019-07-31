Westend Advisors Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $383.17 Million; Community Financial Services Group Has Raised Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $1.51 Million; Stock Declined

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97B, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $241.09. About 313,453 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 1.14M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Refiners Will Benefit From IMO 2020 In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability holds 3,795 shares. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,550 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.6% or 64,410 shares in its portfolio. Fdx owns 13,142 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.51% or 197,952 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0% or 2,589 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated owns 249 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,468 shares. Westchester, Nebraska-based fund reported 93,185 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 154,779 shares stake. Chevy Chase has 348,258 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 58,358 were reported by Btc Management. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,943 shares. Alps Advisors holds 11,386 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Huntington Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,384 shares. Oak Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 23,903 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 88 shares. North Star Invest invested in 1,783 shares. Stifel accumulated 184,347 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.22 million shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 1,668 were reported by Buckingham Asset Limited Liability. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 8,885 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 11,746 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 336,108 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 15,852 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,165 shares.