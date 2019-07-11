Westend Advisors Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.85 Billion; Jennison Associates Has Lowered Celanese Del (CE) Stake by $5.52 Million as Shares Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 2.49M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 56,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,198 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 62,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.17 million shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.80 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Ltd holds 2.57% or 129,319 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.19% or 34,819 shares in its portfolio. 2,696 were reported by D Scott Neal. Bar Harbor Trust Serv holds 0.47% or 8,138 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 0.83% or 18,403 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 11,328 shares. 51,475 were reported by Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability owns 9,019 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Sit Assoc Inc invested in 0.29% or 86,900 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company holds 0.2% or 85,410 shares in its portfolio. Gibson Limited Liability Corp reported 153,611 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,911 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin And Tn holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,174 shares. Welch Cap Partners Limited Liability Com Ny reported 6,360 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,621 shares to 109,859 shares, valued at $25.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 19,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.00M for 10.58 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 230,704 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 11,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 235 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cibc World Mkts owns 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 41,578 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Inc owns 70,643 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 10 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 205,558 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 484 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 11,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 6,857 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Becker Cap Mgmt owns 3,007 shares.