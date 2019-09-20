Westend Advisors Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.57 Billion; Stock Value Rose; As Lear (LEA) Share Value Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $485,805

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 69,137 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 6,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 136,312 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.26 billion, down from 142,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $234.24. About 2.58 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 11,803 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 8,189 are held by Atria Ltd. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 28,952 shares. Renaissance Techs accumulated 39,800 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,310 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 53,707 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 69,927 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 18,898 shares. Midas Corp owns 16,700 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9 shares. James Invest stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 38,053 shares to 250,235 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.11 million for 8.54 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 174,576 shares to 766,981 shares, valued at $23.61 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 7 (IEF) by 25 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.