Westend Advisors Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 128 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 91 reduced and sold stock positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 70.34 million shares, down from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 88 New Position: 40.

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 306,388 shares with $36.14 billion value, down from 329,370 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 20.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 628,188 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.59 million for 14.51 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd holds 50.7% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 1.68 million shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 348,037 shares or 10.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jrm Investment Counsel Llc has 8.72% invested in the company for 345,500 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 7.54% in the stock. Gruss & Co Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 110,659 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.58 million shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.59% or 34,359 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,350 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 1.50 million shares. Lau Assocs Lc holds 31,949 shares. 5,603 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 5.07 million shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co owns 58,882 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.96% or 13,566 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie reported 198,497 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 88,614 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 27,555 were reported by Crystal Rock Cap.