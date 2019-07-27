Westend Advisors Lowered By $2.71 Billion Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Egain (EGAN) Shorts Decreased By 9.98%

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 306,388 shares with $36.14B value, down from 329,370 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses

Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) had a decrease of 9.98% in short interest. EGAN’s SI was 1.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.98% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 976,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s short sellers to cover EGAN’s short positions. The SI to Egain Corporation’s float is 11.45%. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 117,987 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prns Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,360 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.43% or 932,615 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability accumulated 0.8% or 10,800 shares. Milestone Gru has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tctc Hldg Ltd Company reported 549,976 shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 147,246 shares. Parsec Financial Management Incorporated owns 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,367 shares. Salem Capital Management stated it has 95,332 shares. 145,824 were reported by Stoneridge Limited Liability. Cibc World Mkts reported 1.41 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,881 were accumulated by Willow Creek Wealth Management. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Prtn Llc invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 63,090 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 89,886 shares to 535,693 valued at $34.83B in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co. stake by 533,909 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $245.58 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 71.05 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proxy adviser Egan-Jones supports Rice Brothers’ nominees to EQT board – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Tech Faces Anti-Trust Scare: 5 Smaller Choices – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Food Delivery Ambitions Stymied by UK Regulatory – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 384,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 2,637 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 40,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 24,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated owns 4,807 shares. 11,400 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 11,434 were accumulated by American Grp Inc Inc Inc. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research accumulated 10,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). S Squared Techs Lc holds 15,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. 33,503 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Sei Invs Co holds 11,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 21,747 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $45,140 activity. SMIT ERIC had sold 1,000 shares worth $7,140 on Wednesday, January 30.