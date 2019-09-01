Westend Advisors Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding By $2.81 Billion; Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Westend Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc. (WMT) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 28,811 shares as Walmart Inc. (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 361,817 shares with $35.29 billion value, up from 333,006 last quarter. Walmart Inc. now has $322.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 23/05/2018 – Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet CCI; apprise of biz activities; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 22.15% above currents $16.07 stock price. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral”. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA – FOR QUARTER, RPKS INCREASED BY 8.0% FROM 9.2 BLN IN 4Q 2016 TO 9.9 BLN IN 4Q 2017; 09/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Cuts 2018 View To EPS 50c-EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 08/03/2018 – GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for February 2018; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA FY2018 REV VIEW BRL 11.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 80%

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) stake by 11 shares to 352 valued at $58.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 31,795 shares and now owns 500,692 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 261,800 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 1.33% or 19,895 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors owns 254,544 shares. Country Bancorp invested in 1.33% or 307,909 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd holds 0.07% or 20,048 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com has invested 0.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Evergreen Cap Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital World Investors holds 4.10 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc stated it has 41,302 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 9,150 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,686 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 13,479 shares. 3,720 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Com. Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,980 shares. 1,000 are owned by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.53% above currents $114.26 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10700 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 17 report.