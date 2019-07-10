Westend Advisors Lifted Its Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stake by $1.91 Billion; Stock Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Holding

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,272 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34B, up from 310,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $142.29. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.21M, down from 328,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $306.72. About 814,775 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares to 500,692 shares, valued at $37.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,226 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,040 are owned by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,273 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.23% or 845,258 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 139,025 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca invested in 123,138 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 42,801 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent & Company Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,212 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 233,190 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth owns 16,709 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,920 shares in its portfolio. Sather Financial Group reported 6.21% stake. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 7,404 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Monarch Capital Mgmt owns 12,066 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 4 shares valued at $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $279.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe’s Focus On A Data-Driven Business Model Is Likely To Sustain Growth Momentum – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Ltd holds 14,047 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 31,638 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 37,677 shares. Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 150 shares. 117,621 were reported by Gulf International State Bank (Uk). Principal Inc has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 984 shares. Catalyst Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 200 shares. Asset Management One holds 252,036 shares. Evermay Wealth Management accumulated 1,544 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3,482 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Johnson Fin Grp has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 801 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated owns 1,421 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.