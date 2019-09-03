Westend Advisors Increased Walmart (WMT) Holding By $2.81 Billion; Ata – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (ATAI) Shorts Up By 14.44%

Westend Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc. (WMT) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 28,811 shares as Walmart Inc. (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 361,817 shares with $35.29 billion value, up from 333,006 last quarter. Walmart Inc. now has $321.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan

Ata Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NASDAQ:ATAI) had an increase of 14.44% in short interest. ATAI’s SI was 63,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.44% from 55,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 23,722 shares traded. ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has risen 465.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 465.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAI News: 25/05/2018 – Decisiv’s Service Relationship Management Platform Renewed as ATA Featured Product; 18/05/2018 – ATA Names HireRight an ATA Corporate Partner; 30/04/2018 – A&D Medical to Host Expert Panel at ATA 2018; 19/03/2018 – ATA INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. $0.17; 01/05/2018 – ATA National Title Group Expands in Chicago Market with Greater Metropolitan Title Agency Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – ATA President Urges Congress to Act on Infrastructure Funding; 05/04/2018 – LEAD ATA Accepting Applications for Premier Trucking Leadership Program; 06/04/2018 – Sentry Insurance Renews ATA Featured Product Agreement for Third Year; 07/03/2018 ATA Schedules Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Three- and Nine-Month Transition Periods Ended December 31, 2017

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.53% above currents $114.26 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 153,144 shares. Factory Mutual Communication reported 673,792 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kistler stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 5,627 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And accumulated 1,977 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,825 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Limited Co. Central Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Asset Management reported 189,670 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited holds 0.13% or 159,126 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 142,769 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,705 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,859 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 3,227 shares to 29,835 valued at $35.11B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 27,420 shares and now owns 353,046 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.