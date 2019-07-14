Westend Advisors Holds Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Bridges Investment Management Maintains Stake in Apple Com (AAPL)

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 19,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 billion, up from 321,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 23,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 577,240 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.65 million, up from 553,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,927 shares to 190,047 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,527 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,911 were reported by Park Avenue Ltd Liability. Cypress Cap Grp reported 60,633 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.85% or 4.62M shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14.07% or 1.27M shares. Family Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,893 shares. Capital accumulated 5.49 million shares. Argi Invest Llc reported 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Greenbrier Prtn Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 13.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Psagot Inv House invested in 163,362 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 84,709 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.51% or 21,643 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Fincl Llc holds 1.14% or 5,467 shares. Cahill Financial Inc has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares to 29,835 shares, valued at $35.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,692 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A.