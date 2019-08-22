Westend Advisors Holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Trimmed by $26.67 Billion; Rmb Capital Management Maintains Holding in Open Text (OTEX)

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 807,585 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 54,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 45,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 237,812 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 9,134 shares to 9,061 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 558,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,608 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.15 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

