Westend Advisors Holding In Bristol (BMY) Was Has Boosted; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holder Banc Funds Co Raised Position by $4.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 76,013 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 706,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72B, up from 630,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 11.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company's stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 286,134 shares traded or 90.49% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lakeland Bank Appoints James E. Hanson II to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Closing of Acquisition of Harmony Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2016.

