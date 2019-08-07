Westend Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $1.80 Billion as Share Price Rose; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 191,226 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.32 billion, down from 200,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $196.59. About 13.65 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 41,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 64,642 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 106,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 310,924 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 414,503 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Loeb Partners Corporation stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,732 shares. Stanley accumulated 3,168 shares. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.36% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 127,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Incorporated owns 12,288 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co holds 9,012 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,157 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 31,400 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Company accumulated 94,308 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Allstate Corp invested in 0.09% or 40,913 shares. 6,737 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 383,697 shares to 407,413 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 18,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.69 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 793,794 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,896 shares. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 35,586 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M Hldg Secs accumulated 66,570 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 25,090 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Baltimore holds 2.19% or 65,764 shares. 77,471 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Condor Cap, New Jersey-based fund reported 50,374 shares. Srb reported 4,165 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 586,510 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,356 shares. 4.18 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk.

