Westend Advisors Has Upped Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $952.32 Million; Market Valuation Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Position in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 202,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 billion, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 231,938 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $90.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Monday, February 11. Banks Jennifer sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600. $1.30 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by MARCUS JOEL S.

