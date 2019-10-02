Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $4.44 Billion; Stock Value Rose; Apache (APA) Position Boosted by Paragon Capital Management Llc

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 40,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 312,549 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.27 billion, down from 353,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 4.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 4.14 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura Holdg owns 110,422 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company reported 822,184 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Group has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,156 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 51,305 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,535 shares. Park National Oh reported 2.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maryland Mgmt reported 57,906 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Inv Limited Company reported 3,217 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 153,555 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel accumulated 125,772 shares. Confluence Limited Co accumulated 0.36% or 205,677 shares. Avenir holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability stated it has 14,301 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 319,650 shares to 963,181 shares, valued at $75.17 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 126,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.78% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.36% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 742,922 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 201,671 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 46,397 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Argent stated it has 29,846 shares. Tdam Usa owns 11,008 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 17,973 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Zeke Capital Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 47,187 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 71,347 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 1,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio.