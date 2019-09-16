Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Credit Acceptance Has 1.02 Sentiment

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 99.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 339,864 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 1,637 shares with $183.02M value, down from 341,501 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $384.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 87 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 85 sold and decreased positions in Credit Acceptance Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.09 million shares, up from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 72 Increased: 56 New Position: 31.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $120.23 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Ishares Int’l Select Divid Etf (IDV) stake by 10 shares to 128 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) stake by 49,390 shares and now owns 207,988 shares. Consumer Discretionary Select Sect Spdr Fd (XLY) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 2.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant holds 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 28,755 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc has 2.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack reported 20,620 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And Commerce, Texas-based fund reported 4.18M shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi accumulated 13,682 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 48,049 shares. Bristol John W And Inc Ny owns 993,988 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.47% or 13,847 shares. Arrow holds 67,975 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consulta Ltd accumulated 750,000 shares.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.28% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 20.23% invested in the company for 403,373 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.73% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $481.05. About 80,997 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.57 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.