Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Position by $26.67 Billion; Market Valuation Rose; As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $218.41. About 415,867 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 7,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 14,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 22,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 211,476 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 109,280 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie holds 7,013 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 50,424 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Element Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 16,097 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc has 5,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 144,608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Strategic Advsrs Lc owns 2,155 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 1,671 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,834 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. 3,050 are owned by Holderness Invs.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 38.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 97,462 shares to 291,361 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Snow Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,143 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,387 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.44% or 2,592 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mirae Asset Glob stated it has 25,027 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jhl Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% or 22,000 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 63,214 shares. First Natl Trust Com has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,144 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 11,003 shares. Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) accumulated 79,704 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs declares $1.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.