Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $2.85 Billion; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18 million shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 billion, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 184 shares to 27,429 shares, valued at $3.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 17,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 486,803 are held by Bluestein R H. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,109 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 8,638 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd stated it has 358,394 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested in 6.87% or 77,424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 91.67 million shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 61,395 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 6,621 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 108,998 shares. Garde accumulated 74,427 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Counsel holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,506 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Lc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Research Mngmt invested in 14,934 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook holds 0% or 45,585 shares. Baltimore holds 0.04% or 2,218 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 1.10 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Com reported 130,119 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Argent has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Gru invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 33,819 were accumulated by Mengis Management. Charter Trust holds 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 63,245 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Inc Llc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa accumulated 22,358 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investec Asset holds 0.21% or 519,708 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs, a Texas-based fund reported 12,966 shares. Bell Bancshares has 5,381 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. by 533,909 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $34.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 211,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

