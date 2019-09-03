Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Position; Everest Re Group LTD (RE)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) stake by 99.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 26 shares with $4.99M value, down from 138,962 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc now has $72.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT

Everest Re Group LTD (RE) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 151 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 159 sold and decreased positions in Everest Re Group LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 34.75 million shares, down from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Everest Re Group LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 130 Increased: 109 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mngmt One reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sky Gp holds 1,240 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 28,300 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Condor Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Synovus invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 260 shares stake. Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudock Group Lc holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 580 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.8% or 31,499 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 1.11% or 513,134 shares. Contrarius Management Limited reported 260,856 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc increased Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) stake by 19,823 shares to 102,575 valued at $7.25 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 76,013 shares and now owns 706,697 shares. Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. for 8,793 shares. Nuance Investments Llc owns 325,696 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodman Financial Corp has 3.25% invested in the company for 29,581 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 2.93% in the stock. Donald Smith & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 319,973 shares.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $235.88. About 621,832 shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) has risen 10.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 EPS, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $137.76 million for 17.71 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $9.76 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

