Westend Advisors Has Trimmed By $31.05 Billion Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Boosted By $5.32 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13M shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 383 shares with $10.57 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $255.23B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 35.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Dsam Partners Llp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 35,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 50,000 shares with $7.61 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $21.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Monday, April 22 report.

More recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

