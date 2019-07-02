Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $31.05 Billion as Valuation Declined; Banbury Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Shares Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $7.2 during the last trading session, reaching $323.94. About 153,732 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $276.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 24.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "JPMorgan's (JPM) Dimon: We're Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com" on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha" published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,621 shares to 109,859 shares, valued at $25.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 202,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.29% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associates holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 127,648 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Serv Grp Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 1.15 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlas Browninc owns 13,600 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Enterprise Services has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 1.07M shares. Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Lc has invested 3.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 950,600 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 11.88 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 416,030 shares. 10,004 are held by Efg Asset (Americas). New York-based Bessemer Securities Llc has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares to 590,203 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,821 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 565 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1,119 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 600 shares. Northern owns 261,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.01% or 47,443 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 45,445 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 284,396 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Profund Advisors Ltd Co reported 3,007 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 26 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,764 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 2,331 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "FICO® Score Open Access Program Hits Milestone, Enabling Lenders and Financial Counselors to Offer Consumers Free Access to their FICO® Scores – PRNewswire" on December 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "FICO Makes Artificial Intelligence Explainable with Latest Release of its Analytics Workbench – PR Newswire" published on September 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: "Valor Intelligent Processing Delivers Next Generation Collection Services Using FICO Debt Manager – PRNewswire" on July 01, 2019.