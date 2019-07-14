Westend Advisors Has Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Stake; Voya Investment Management Raised By $3.46 Million Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) stake by 268.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 38,477 shares as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)’s stock rose 6.13%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 52,817 shares with $4.77M value, up from 14,340 last quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co now has $6.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 1.16M shares traded or 171.09% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Westend Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc. (WMT) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westend Advisors Llc acquired 28,811 shares as Walmart Inc. (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Westend Advisors Llc holds 361,817 shares with $35.29 billion value, up from 333,006 last quarter. Walmart Inc. now has $327.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Olympic Steel Should Acquire A.M. Castle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SLS Core Stage Receives Four RS-25 Engines for First Flight – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Defensive With Optionality, Cited Best SMidcap Idea At Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 29 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10700 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Guggenheim. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Current Price Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

